Trumps says India, Pakistan have ‘got to work it out’

US President Donald Trump is doing the best he can to diffuse tensions between Pakistan and India over Kashmir.

Both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are visiting the US. President Trump, in a press conference on Wednesday, revealed that he held very productive conversations with both leaders.

“Those are two nuclear countries, they’ve got to work it out,” the US president said. President Trump spoke to PM Khan and PM Modi about Kashmir and offered arbitration to resolve the matter.

“I’ll do whatever I can,” he said, adding that the two countries are at very serious odds right now, and hopefully that’ll “get better”.

PM Khan asked President Trump for help in Kashmir on Monday, part of which has been placed under a military clampdown by neighbouring India, restricting many basic freedoms.

“The most powerful country in the world has a responsibility,” said PM Khan, calling India’s clampdown “a siege” and warning that the “crisis is going to get much bigger”.

President Trump responded that he is willing to mediate between Pakistan and India as long as both governments ask for it.

The US President held an unusual joint rally in Texas recently with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has, however, rejected the president’s offers of mediation.

