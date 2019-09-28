Kashmiris are chanting pro-PM Khan slogans in Srinagar: report

People in Indian-administered Kashmir thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising his voice for the Kashmiris.

According to a video posted by BBC Urdu on Twitter, people of Kashmir in Srinagar’s Soura were seen chanting slogans in favour of PM Imran Khan.

“We are thankful to Imran sahib,” a man, whose face was covered with a mask, told BBC. “First of all, we trust Allah and secondly, we trust Imran Khan sahib,” he added.

People in the protest were also heard chanting: “Tera bhai mera bhai Imran bhai, Imran bhai” [your brother, my brother… Imran brother, Imran brother].

The protests were held in Soura after Friday prayers and before the speeches of PM Imran Khan and Indian PM Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly.

According to Reuters, hundreds of people came out of their homes in Indian-administered Kashmir after the speech of PM Khan at the UNGA on Friday. They called for the independence of Kashmir.

