Saturday, September 28, 2019  | 28 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Kashmiris are chanting pro-PM Khan slogans in Srinagar: report

2 hours ago
 

People watch Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the United Nations General Assembly on a screen in Islamabad on September 27, 2019. AFP

People in Indian-administered Kashmir thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising his voice for the Kashmiris.

According to a video posted by BBC Urdu on Twitter, people of Kashmir in Srinagar’s Soura were seen chanting slogans in favour of PM Imran Khan.

“We are thankful to Imran sahib,” a man, whose face was covered with a mask, told BBC. “First of all, we trust Allah and secondly, we trust Imran Khan sahib,” he added.

Related: ‘1b market or justice’, Pakistan PM tells world to pick

People in the protest were also heard chanting: “Tera bhai mera bhai Imran bhai, Imran bhai” [your brother, my brother… Imran brother, Imran brother].

The protests were held in Soura after Friday prayers and before the speeches of PM Imran Khan and Indian PM Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly.

According to Reuters, hundreds of people came out of their homes in Indian-administered Kashmir after the speech of PM Khan at the UNGA on Friday. They called for the independence of Kashmir.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan India Kashmir
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.