Kashmir could become flashpoint between Pakistan, India: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Saturday that he can’t rule out the possibility of war between Pakistan and India over the disputed Kashmir region.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, the prime minister said that Kashmir could become a flashpoint between the two nuclear armed nations.

He, however, said that Pakistan would never start a war, adding that he is “anti-war”.

“When two nuclear-armed countries fight, if they fight a conventional war, there is every possibility that it is going to end up in a nuclear war,” PM Khan said.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after New Delhi ended the autonomous status of Indian-held Kashmir and imposed a curfew in the valley.

Since then, several soldiers and civilians have been killed in the clashes between the Pakistan and Indian armies along the heavily militarised Line of Control.

PM Khan warned that Pakistanis will fight to death for their freedom.

He said that his government has approached the United Nations and other international forums, asking them to intervene to avoid a potential disaster.

