Indian accusations of ‘terrorist camps’ pretext for misadventure: DG ISPR

ISPR chief Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that the statement made by the Indian army chief of alleged terrorist camps in Balakot was a pretext for a false flag operation.

On Monday, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat had alleged there was a “reactivation of [a] terror camp” in Balakot.

“Irresponsible statements by Indian military commanders particularly about Azad Jammu and Kashmir are [an] expression of their frustration due to their failure to handle [the] situation in Indian-Administered Kashmir,” the DG ISPR tweeted. If India tries to undertake any “misadventure” there will be serious consequences for regional peace, he wrote on Tuesday.

These statements were an attempt to divert the world’s attention from Indian state terrorism and the siege of Indian-Administered Kashmir, he added. But the Pakistan armed forces were fully prepared to respond to any aggression or misadventure, regardless of the cost.

Related: Pakistan rejects Indian army chief’s statement on Balakot

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal refuted the statement and said India would not succeed in hiding state terrorism in occupied Kashmir by levelling allegations against Pakistan. “The Indian allegations of infiltration from Pakistan reflect a desperate attempt to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in occupied Kashmir being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces,” said Dr Faisal.

On August 5, Prime Minister Modi’s government revoked the autonomy of the Muslim-majority territory where tens of thousands of people have been killed in an uprising against Indian rule since 1989, most of them civilians.

New Delhi sent reinforcements to the estimated 500,000 troops already stationed in Kashmir, cut phone lines and the internet, placed severe restrictions on movement and arrested thousands, according to multiple sources.

Kashmir, split between India and Pakistan since 1947, has been the reason for two wars and countless clashes between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.