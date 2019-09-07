Saturday, September 7, 2019  | 7 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

Firdous Ashiq salutes nation for expressing solidarity with Kashmir

2 hours ago
 

 

The passion and unity with which the nation marked Defence Day as Kashmir solidarity day was unparalleled, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan.

She saluted Pakistanis for expressing their true feelings for Kashmiris and supporting the legitimate rights of the people of Indian-Administered Kashmir.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, she urged Pakistanis to maintain their unity and solidarity to make Pakistan an invincible force.

“Air Force Day reminds us of the bravery and heroism of our pilots who defeated an enemy, far bigger in size than theirs,” she wrote.

The special assistant said Rashid Minhas and MM Alam are symbols of courage for the nation. An impressive spirit of brotherhood was witnessed while honoring martyrs and Ghazis of the 1965 war, she said.

defence day Firdous Ashiq Awan Kashmir
 
