UNSC can do more to solve Kashmir crisis: British MP

A British MP has called upon the United Nations Security Council to play its role in resolving the crisis in Kashmir in accordance with resolutions of the United Nations.

Barrister Imran Hussain, a member of the UK parliament, addressed on Tuesday a joint press conference with Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood and British MP Khalid Mahmood.

Hussain remarked that they have written a letter to the secretary-general of the United Nations asking him for help.

“The situation in Indian-held Kashmir is worrisome for the world, India has violated their own Constitution and the Geneva Convention,” said Hussain. “The UNSC should take further steps issue in accordance with resolutions of the United Nations.”

He mentioned that it is a big accomplishment that after 50 years a UNSC meeting was called on Kashmir issue.

Hussain remarked that Khan is the best ambassador of Kashmir.

Mahmood, on the other hand, claimed that Modi is following the Hindutva’s ideology.

Related: India has detained more than 6,000 Kashmiris: AJK president

“Our Labour Party leaders have also condemned the Indian atrocities and we have written a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take a clear stand over Kashmir issue,” said Mahmood.

He mentioned that he will pressure the British government to take steps for Kashmir. “The atrocities in Kashmir have crossed all borders.”

Mahmood remarked that Modi should be taken to the International Criminal Court.

Khan, while speaking to the reporters, expressed gratitude to the Brtish MPs for their support on the Kashmir issue.

He added that the UK had also expressed concern over the atrocities and human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in Kashmir during the UNSC meeting and had called for a quick resolution of the dispute.

Britain has also shown concern over the Kashmir issue, he said, adding the situation in Kashmir should be resolved immediately.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.