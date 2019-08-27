Tuesday, August 27, 2019  | 25 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

UNSC can do more to solve Kashmir crisis: British MP

4 hours ago
 

A British MP has called upon the United Nations Security Council to play its role in resolving the crisis in Kashmir in accordance with resolutions of the United Nations. 

Barrister Imran Hussain, a member of the UK parliament, addressed on Tuesday a joint press conference with Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood and British MP Khalid Mahmood.

Hussain remarked that they have written a letter to the secretary-general of the United Nations asking him for help.

The situation in Indian-held Kashmir is worrisome for the world, India has violated their own Constitution and the Geneva Convention,” said Hussain. “The UNSC should take further steps issue in accordance with resolutions of the United Nations.”

He mentioned that it is a big accomplishment that after 50 years a UNSC meeting was called on Kashmir issue.

Hussain remarked that Khan is the best ambassador of Kashmir.

Mahmood, on the other hand, claimed that Modi is following the Hindutva’s ideology.

Related: India has detained more than 6,000 Kashmiris: AJK president

“Our Labour Party leaders have also condemned the Indian atrocities and we have written a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take a clear stand over Kashmir issue,” said Mahmood.

He mentioned that he will pressure the British government to take steps for Kashmir. “The atrocities in Kashmir have crossed all borders.”

Mahmood remarked that Modi should be taken to the International Criminal Court.

Khan, while speaking to the reporters, expressed gratitude to the Brtish MPs for their support on the Kashmir issue.

He added that the UK had also expressed concern over the atrocities and human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in Kashmir during the UNSC meeting and had called for a quick resolution of the dispute.

Britain has also shown concern over the Kashmir issue, he said, adding the situation in Kashmir should be resolved immediately.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Barrister Imran Hussain Khalid Mahmood Sardar Masood Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Kashmir, India, UK, British, Sardar Masood Khan, Khalid Masood, Imran Hussain
 
MOST READ
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.