PM Khan speaks to France’s Macron, others over Kashmir dispute

In an attempt to make world leaders focus on Indian atrocities in Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron, Shah Abdullah II of Jordan and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the phone on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the PM House, the premier informed the leaders of New Delhi’s “illegal” steps and violation of human rights in Indian-administered Kashmir.

PM Khan told the French president that India’s adventurism is a threat to peace in the region, saying that millions of Kashmiris are locked up in their homes after New Delhi imposed a curfew in the valley on August 5.

India on August 5 ended the autonomous status of Muslim-majority Kashmir region, where a 30-year-old uprising against Indian rule has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians.

Hours before its move, India curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

President Macron told PM Khan that he was closely monitoring the situation in Kashmir. He, however, said that the Kashmir dispute needs to be resolved through talks.

Shah Abdullah II of Jordon told PM Khan that he was in contact with leaders of various countries over the Kashmir dispute.

