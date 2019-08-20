Pakistan plans to take Kashmir issue to ICJ: PM’s aide

Pakistan is planning to take the Kashmir issue to the International Court of Justice, a special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday.

“We are taking the fight of Kashmiris to international forums,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to PM on information.

Awan said PM Khan will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 27. The Indian prime minister is expected to address UNGA on September 26, she added.

New Delhi on August 5 ended the special constitutional status of India-held Kashmir, where a 30-year-old uprising against Indian rule has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians.

On August 16, the UNSC held its first meeting on Kashmir in nearly half a century.

“The members [of Security Council] have expressed serious concerns, concerning the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” Chinese ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun had said following the meeting. “They are also concerned about the human rights situation there.”

Jun said that the members of the UNSC hold the view that Pakistan and India should refrain from taking any unilateral actions, which might further aggravate the tension.

Commenting on the Muslim world’s silence over Kashmir, Awan said, “The hearts of Muslim countries beat with us but their business interests are somewhere else.

“They have made investments worth billions of dollars in India,” she added.

