My mother is not a terrorist: Sana Mufti

Sana Iltija Mufti, the daughter of the former chief minister of Indian-held Kashmir, said that her family hasn’t been able to contact Mehbooba Mufti since the day she was taken.

“My mother is not a terrorist,” Sana told India Today. “She is a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and a two time MP.”

She said that she last spoke to her mother on August 5 before she was taken into custody by authorities in Srinagar. “The last I spoke to her was on the 5th of August when she was taken,” she said.

Calling the BJP-government a “authoritarian regime”, Mehbooba’s daughter said that the people of Kashmir have been stripped of their liberties and constitutional rights.

Related: Kashmir on edge as Indian clampdown enters fourth week

Sana said that the government in New Delhi wants to intercept the thoughts of people and they are not being given freedom to express what they feel.

Hours before she was arrested, Mehbooba told BBC that it seems that aligning with India rather than Pakistan in 1947 was a “wrong choice”.

“We have been let down by the same nation we ceded to,” she said.

India on August 5 ended the autonomous status of Muslim-majority Kashmir region, where a 30-year-old uprising against Indian rule has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians.

Hours before its move, India curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

At least 4,000 people, including two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been detained across the valley.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.