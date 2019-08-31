Line of Control could fall apart, FM Qureshi warns India

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi warned India on Saturday that the heavily militarised Line of Control, the de facto border between Pakistan and India, could “fall apart”.

“If the Berlin Wall can fall and Europe’s map can change, can’t the Line of Control fall apart too?” Qureshi said in a rally hosted by Hindus in Umerkot.

Pakistan and India have been at loggerheads after New Delhi stripped Kashmir of its autonomous status on August 5.

Several Pakistani and Indian soldiers and civilians have been killed in border clashes between the two countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned that the whole world will be harmed if the two nuclear countries go to war.

Criticizing the BJP government over its failure to protect minorities in India, Foreign Minister Qureshi said that New Delhi had closed the doors of Eidgahs for Muslims in Kashmir on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

“But the mandirs in Pakistan are open,” Qureshi said.

“We are giving a message to [PM] Narendra Modi and [External Affairs Minister] Jai Shankar that you can’t stand before the Muslims in Srinagar,” he said. “I am standing before the Hindus in Umerkot.”

The Kashmir dispute will come under discussion in the meeting of the European parliament, Qureshi said.

The minister said that India won’t play on the front foot but on the back foot. “It’s Imran Khan’s pitch,” he added.

