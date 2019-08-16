Friday, August 16, 2019  | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

India rethinking its policy of not using nuclear weapons first

3 hours ago
 

Agni-IV missile displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. AFP

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the future of his country’s no first use policy on nuclear weapons “depends on the circumstances.”

In a series of tweets, Singh said that India remains committed to the doctrine of not using nuclear weapons first but “what happens [in the future] depends on the circumstances”.

The Indian defence minister visited Pokhran on Friday where the country conducted its nuclear test in 1998. Today is the first death anniversary of former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, under whose watch India became a nuclear power.

Singh’s remarks come amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after New Dehli revoked India-held Kashmir’s special status on August 5.

Pakistani and Indian border forces exchanged fire along the heavily militarized Line of Control on Thursday. According to the ISPR, three Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom and five Indian soldiers were killed in the skirmishes in retaliatory fire.

TOPICS:
India Kashmir Pakistan
 
