India has detained more than 6,000 Kashmiris: AJK president

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its responsibility and resolve the Kashmir dispute.

While addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the UNSC calling a meeting on Kashmir after a gap of 50 years is an important development. “This is only the beginning, the government of Pakistan is determined to stay in touch with the security council as the situation in Kashmir is expected to deteriorate in the days to come,” he remarked.

He said that it is the responsibility of the UNSC to hold open sessions on Kashmir and take steps to bring to an end the ongoing massacre of the Kashmiri people. Illegal actions of the Indian government should be rejected by the council, he stressed.

“It is an international issue which needs to be discussed by the UNSC and other UN departments,” said Khan. “The UNSC has already passed many resolutions over Kashmir’s issue and they should also discuss the political dynamics of it internationally.”

He remarked that under UNSC charter’s articles 1, 33, 35, 36, 41, 43 its UN’s responsibility to resolve the Kashmir’s issue.

He said India cannot annex the disputed territory. The dispute can only be resolved by granting the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir, he added. “India has been claiming that it’s their internal conflict and the world has nothing to do with it, however, this is an international issue,” said Khan. He remarked that India has been claiming that the curfew has been lifted and life has been normalised in Kashmir just to save their image in the international media.

He added that this is the first time that the international media has not done biased reporting over Kashmir issue and has unveiled the real image of India.

Voicing concerns over the current situation in Kashmir, the AJK president said that a genocide is being carried out.

Khan said the Indian forces have detained 6,000 Kashmiris and they are being subjected to violence. “While there is a security lockdown in Indian-held Kashmir, the news that has reached us through the people living there and through international media is quite harrowing.

“The arrested people are being severely tortured by the Indian army and they are being kept in detention centres,” the president said. “The Indian army has been using pellet guns, tear gas, and grenades on the people of Kashmir.”

Despite this situation, he said the Kashmiri people have so far carried out protests at more than 300 places. He said there is a humanitarian crisis in Kashmir as the people are facing shortages of food items and medicines.

A humanitarian corridor should be established by the non-governmental organisations of the European countries to provide basic amenities to the Kashmiris, he added.

