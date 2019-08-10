Saturday, August 10, 2019  | 8 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

China assured Pakistan its support on Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi

41 mins ago
 

China has assured Pakistan its complete support on the Kashmir issue, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on his arrival from Beijing on Saturday.

China considers Kashmir a disputed area, Qureshi told reporters in Islamabad. It wants Kashmir issued resolved in line with the resolution of the United Nations, he added.

India had stripped Kashmir of its special status in the Constitution on August 5 and brought the region under its direct rule.

Qureshi said that Pakistan sought China’s help because it is a member of the UN’s Security Council, adding that he will speak to the foreign ministers of Indonesia and Poland to seek their support.

He warned that India’s move could disturb peace in the region and that it was Pakistan’s right to inform the world of the prevailing situation.

Pakistan has already downgraded diplomatic relations and suspended trade with India in a tit-for-tat move over New Delhi’s annexation of occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir has been divided between Pakistan and India since their independence from the British Empire in 1947.

The two countries have fought two of the three wars over the disputed Himalayan territory.

Pakistan will observe August 15 (India’s Independence Day) as ‘black day’ to highlight India atrocities in India-held Kashmir.

The country has already discontinued Samjhauta Express and Thar Express after India revoked Kashmir’s ‘special status’. The ‘Dosti’ (friendship) bus service between Lahore and Delhi was also suspended on August 9.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
