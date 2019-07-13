US, China, Russia appreciate Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process

China, Russia and the United States have recognised the efforts made by Pakistan for the facilitation of the Afghan peace process.

The four countries exchanged their views on the current situation and joint efforts for realizing a political settlement to advance peace, stability, and prosperity of Afghanistan and the region during the third consultation on the peace process in Beijing. The meeting was held from July 10 to July 11.

China, Russia, and the United States welcomed Pakistan joining the consultation and believe that Pakistan can play an important role in facilitating peace in Afghanistan, said the US State Department in a statement.

Pakistan appreciated the constructive efforts by the China-Russia-US trilateral consultation on the Afghan peace process, it said.

The countries emphasised the importance of the trilateral consensus on the Afghan peace process reached in Moscow on April 25.

They even called for relevant parties to grasp the opportunity for peace and immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations between the Taliban, Afghan government, and other Afghans, according to the joint statement.

“They re-affirmed that the negotiations should be ‘Afghan led and Afghan owned’ and further agreed that these negotiations should produce a peace framework as soon as possible,” it added.

The countries encouraged all parties to take steps to reduce violence leading to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire that starts with intra-Afghan negotiations, the statement said.

