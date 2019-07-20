Saturday, July 20, 2019  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

PM Khan to hold a one-on-one meeting with Trump

3 hours ago
 

Prime Minister Imran Khan left Islamabad for his maiden visit to the United States today (Saturday) via Qatar Airways. He was invited by US President Donald Trump for a three-day visit.

According to a statement by the White House press secretary, President Trump will receive Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.

The prime minister is expected to hold a one-on-one meeting with President Trump on July 22 in Washington. They are expected to discuss bilateral relations, trade relations and the Afghan peace process.

The PM will also be meeting prominent members of the US Congress, corporate leaders and opinion makers as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora. A meeting with a delegation of the World Bank is also scheduled.

The prime minister is likely to address a public gathering and the media during his visit.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa are also accompanying PM Khan.

