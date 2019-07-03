Pakistan, Russia to increase defence-related cooperation

Commander in Chief Russian Ground Forces General Oleg Salyukov called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday to discuss defence cooperation between the two countries and the regional security situation.

He also met with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan. General Bajwa said Pakistan does not believe in zero sum games but instead believes in integration and cooperation.

They discussed matters related to security, training cooperation and measures to further expand joint military ties between the two armies.

General Salyukov appreciated the Pakistan Army’s achievements in the war against terrorism. He said that the world should appreciate what Pakistan has achieved more.

He also expressed Russia’s desire to forge stronger and broad based relations with the country. During his visit to Pakistan, General Salyukov also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and a contingent of Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to him

Separately, Secretary General for National Defence and Security of France Claire Landais called on General Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday. During the meeting matters of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation and overall regional security situation were discussed.

