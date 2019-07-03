Wednesday, July 3, 2019  | 29 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Pakistan, Russia to increase defence-related cooperation

9 mins ago
 

Commander in Chief Russian Ground Forces General Oleg Salyukov called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday to discuss defence cooperation between the two countries and the regional security situation.

He also met with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan. General Bajwa said Pakistan does not believe in zero sum games but instead believes in integration and cooperation.

They discussed matters related to security, training cooperation and measures to further expand joint military ties between the two armies.

General Salyukov appreciated the Pakistan Army’s achievements in the war against terrorism. He said that the world should appreciate what Pakistan has achieved more.

He also expressed Russia’s desire to forge stronger and broad based relations with the country. During his visit to Pakistan, General Salyukov also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and a contingent of Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to him

Separately, Secretary General for National Defence and Security of France Claire Landais called on General Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday. During the meeting matters of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation and overall regional security situation were discussed.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
defence Russia
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Commander in Chief Russian Ground Forces Army, General Oleg Salyukov, Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS, Mujahid Anwar Khan, Claire Landais, ispr, russia, france,
 
MOST READ
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.