HOME > Geopolitics

First round of informal Pakistan-India talks begin in Islamabad

10 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

The first round of Track II talks between Pakistan and India will begin today (Friday) in Islamabad. 

Track II diplomacy is when non-governmental contacts and activities are held between citizens or groups of two countries in unofficial diplomatic efforts. These talks are being hosted by the Regional Peace Institute in Pakistan.

The first round will be held in Islamabad and the second in New Delhi.

Officials from the Foreign Office, including Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, will be participating in the two-day session, which will begin with  working sessions to take stock of the situation between the two countries.

Regional Peace Institute chief Raoof Hasan said the first step to peace between the two countries is Track II diplomacy. He said the main aim of the talks is to bring young people on both sides of the border together for peace.

The Institute recently hosted a round of dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

TOPICS:
India Pakistan
 
Pakistan, India, track II diplomacy, track II talks, regional peace institute, diplomacy, sohail mahmood, Foreign office
 
