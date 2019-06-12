HOME > Geopolitics

PM Modi granted permission to cross Pakistani airspace

8 hours ago

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP

Pakistan has granted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plane permission to cross Pakistani airspace.

A request was sent by the Indian government, asking the Pakistani government to allow the premier’s plane to cross through its airspace. Pakistan closed its airspace for Indian planes after an Indian fighter jet violated Pakistani airspace in February.

The CAA spokesperson issued a NOTAM that Pakistani airspace would be closed from June 2 to 15 for transit as well as flight routes. The Eastern side of Pakistan’s airspace is closed but the Western side is open and being used. Around 70% of the routes taken by commercial Indian planes used Pakistani airspace.

PM Modi is going to be heading to Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek where he will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit on June 13. Previously, Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was also granted permission to use Pakistani airspace.

