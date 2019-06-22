Pakistan hosts Afghan Peace Conference in Bhurban

Pakistan is hosting a key meeting on Afghanistan reconciliation today (Saturday) in Murree’s Bhurban.
Representatives of all of Afghanistan’s major political parties have been invited to attend the first Afghan Peace Conference. Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai was invited but will not be attending, reported Shamshad News.
Gulbadeen Hikmat Yar, Ustaad Atta Noor, Afghan Peace Jirga head Karim Khalily and Uzbek leader Rasheed Dostum are among those who will attend. Various senators and MNAs from Afghanistan will also attend.
However, it is not clear whether the Taliban are invited to attend the meeting or not.
The meeting will discuss communication with the people and advice for the future. Other than this, different aspects of security are also expected to be discussed. The president of the Pakistan Afghan Peace Conference will also address the gathering. The participants will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi opened the conference by saying that Pakistan has been deeply influenced by the security situation in Afghanistan and that peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan's own national interest.