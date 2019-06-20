India says it is ready for talks with Pakistan

India has finally signaled that it is ready for peace talks with Pakistan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar have responded to letters sent by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi calling for dialogue on the issues being faced by the two countries.

Pakistan had invited India to talk about Kashmir, terrorism and other issues, according to diplomatic sources. The Pakistani leadership had said they were open to talks with India and had said renewed efforts would be made after the Indian election.

In the letter, PM Modi said India wants a cordial relationship with all countries in the region. He said India also wants peace and prosperity in the region.

It has always given importance to the nation’s peace and progress, it read. It called for dialogue between Pakistan and India to specially focus on ways to curb terrorism.