How long will India run from us, asks FM Qureshi
Five killed, 20 injured in Narowal traffic accident
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Pakistan to receive $3.4b in budgetary support from ADB
>
Geopolitics
How long will India run from us, asks FM Qureshi
Abbas Shabbir
1 hour ago
Says nations prayers are with Pakistan cricket team
For how long and where will India run from us, asked Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Speaking to SAMAA TV at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester ahead of the India-Pakistan ICC World Cup match, he said India will have to step onto the field eventually.
He said the entire nation’s prayers are with the Pakistan cricket team. Seeing the number of Pakistanis coming to the stadium is heartening, he added.
TOPICS:
icc world cup
India
SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI
Shah Mahmood Qureshi, India, ICC World Cup, foreign minister, cricket, pakistan, pakistan vs india
