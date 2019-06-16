HOME > Geopolitics

How long will India run from us, asks FM Qureshi

1 hour ago
Says nations prayers are with Pakistan cricket team



For how long and where will India run from us, asked Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. 

Speaking to SAMAA TV at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester ahead of the India-Pakistan ICC World Cup match, he said India will have to step onto the field eventually.

He said the entire nation’s prayers are with the Pakistan cricket team. Seeing the number of Pakistanis coming to the stadium is heartening, he added.

