Thursday, June 27, 2019  | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

2 hours ago
 

Photo: PID/Twitter

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani arrived in Pakistan Thursday morning on a two-day visit.

He was received at the airport by Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said he is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He is accompanied by ministers, businessmen, advisers and senators. President Ghani will also meet President Arif Alvi during his trip.

Representatives of both countries will also engage in talks on improving cooperation in various fields. Trade, economy, politics, security situation and education are among the topics that will be discussed.

This is President Ghani’s third visit to Pakistan and follows the recently held first review session of the landmark Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity.

President Ghani will also travel to Lahore where he will participate in a business forum attended by business representatives from both countries.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Afghanistan ashraf ghani
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
pakistan, afghanistan, ashraf ghani, president, afghan president,imran khan, taliban, pakistan afghanistan relations
 
MOST READ
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.