Afghan President Ashraf Ghani arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani arrived in Pakistan Thursday morning on a two-day visit.

He was received at the airport by Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said he is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He is accompanied by ministers, businessmen, advisers and senators. President Ghani will also meet President Arif Alvi during his trip.

Representatives of both countries will also engage in talks on improving cooperation in various fields. Trade, economy, politics, security situation and education are among the topics that will be discussed.

This is President Ghani’s third visit to Pakistan and follows the recently held first review session of the landmark Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity.

President Ghani will also travel to Lahore where he will participate in a business forum attended by business representatives from both countries.

