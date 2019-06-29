Saturday, June 29, 2019  | 25 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Afghan President Ghani leaves for Afghanistan after two-day visit

3 hours ago
 

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani departed for Afghanistan Friday night after a two-day visit in Pakistan.

He left from Lahore after visiting the city.

President Ghani was received at the airport upon his arrival to the city by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He met Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor House. During their meeting, Sarwar and President Ghani agreed that a new chapter of Pak-Afghan relations had begun. President Ghani termed his visit ‘successful’.

After offering Friday prayers, he also addressed a business forum. During his visit he also toured the Badshahi Mosque and Shahi Qila as well as Iqbal’s Mausoleum.

President Ghani was invited to visit Pakistan by Prime Minister Imran Khan. During his first day in Islamabad, he met PM Khan, President Arif Alvi as well as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

