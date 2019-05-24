PM Khan meets Iranian foreign minister in Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at PM House on Friday.

The two discussed bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present.

Zarif arrived in Islamabad for a two-day visit on Thursday night. The visit comes ahead of next week’s meeting of the Arab League called by Saudi Arabia over regional tensions.

Qureshi received Zarif and the Iranian delegation upon their arrival to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qureshi assured Zarif of Pakistan’s efforts to help reduce the tension in the region because of escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington, Radio Pakistan reported.

Zarif on arrival to Islamabad said that Iran is seeking to strengthen ties with Pakistan, reported IRNA. “Developing strong relations with our immediate neighbours is on the top of Iranian foreign policy,” he said.

