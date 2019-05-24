HOME > Geopolitics

PM Khan meets Iranian foreign minister in Islamabad

4 mins ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at PM House on Friday. 

The two discussed bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present.

Zarif arrived in Islamabad for a two-day visit on Thursday night. The visit comes ahead of next week’s meeting of the Arab League called by Saudi Arabia over regional tensions.

Related: Iran and Pakistan to set up joint border security force

Qureshi received Zarif and the Iranian delegation upon their arrival to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Government of Pakistan tweeted about it too.

Qureshi assured Zarif of Pakistan’s efforts to help reduce the tension in the region because of escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington, Radio Pakistan reported.

Zarif on arrival to Islamabad said that Iran is seeking to strengthen ties with Pakistan, reported IRNA. “Developing strong relations with our immediate neighbours is on the top of Iranian foreign policy,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Iran Pakistan


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan, Iran, Washington, Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Javed Zarif
 
MOST READ
PPP leader Qamar Zaman's son dies in a road accident
PPP leader Qamar Zaman’s son dies in a road accident
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira's son
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Top stories of the day
Top stories of the day
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.