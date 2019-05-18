‘Imran Khan, Donald Trump could meet if Taliban talks progress’

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump could become a reality after progress in talks between the Taliban and the US.

In an interview to Urdu News, he said talks are ongoing in Doha and significant progress has already been made.

Further progress will facilitate a meeting between the two and create a conducive environment for such talks.

Both are important people who have a keen interest in peace and stability in this region, said Qureshi. Such a meeting could create a new opening in our bilateral relations, he said.

He also denied any issues regarding visas between the two countries. The ban on visas for three government officers is temporary, he said.

The foreign minister also said there is no reason to keep Pakistan on the FATF’s Grey List. The world should recognise Pakistan’s efforts to stop terrorism funding, he said.

