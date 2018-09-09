Saudi info minister meets PM Imran Khan

Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Information Awwad Bin Saleh Al-Awwad expressed his wish to work with Pakistan’s new government.

The information minister called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.

Both the dignitaries exchanged views on promoting bilateral relations. The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry.

The Minister conveyed a message of felicitation to the premier on behalf of the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman. He also invited the Prime Minister to visit Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi information minister also held a meeting with the Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri.

During the meeting, they agreed to make the process of attaining visas simpler for Umrah pilgrims.

Qadri also suggested that the number of Pakistani traveling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj should be increased by 50,000.