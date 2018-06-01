Oil prices to remain unchanged

The federal government has decided to keep the petroleum prices unchanged till June 07. The decision will now be taken by incoming caretaker government.

“Since our government ends on May 31, and new prices of petrol, diesel, and Kerosene oil go in effect from Friday; therefore, on recommendation of ministry of finance, the prime minister has decided to leave their prices unchanged till June 07,” said Minister for Finance Dr Miftah Ismail.

He said that the incoming government can decide the new prices.

Story first published: 1st June 2018