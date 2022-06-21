Watch Live

فہدمصطفیٰ بیٹی کے کورین زبان سیکھنے سے ناخوش کیوں؟

اداکارماہرہ کے ساتھ فلم کی تشہیرمیں مصروف ہیں
سماء لائف اسٹائل ایڈیٹرز Jun 21, 2022
فہد مصطفیٰ اورماہرہ خان ان دنوں اپنی آنے والی فلم ‘قائداعظم زندہ باد’ کی بھرپور تشہیر میں مصروف ہیں، فلم عید الاضحیٰ پرریلیزکی جائے گی۔

حال ہی میں ماہرہ اورفہد انٹرٹینمنٹ سائٹ فوشیا کے یوٹیوب شو گپ شپ میں شریک ہوئے جہاں دونوں نے اس فلم، سیٹ پرگزرے وقت اور دیگربہت سے حوالوں سے دلچسپ بات چیت کی۔

اس گپ شپ کے دوران نوجوانوں میں مقبول ترین جنوبی کورین بینڈ بی ٹی ایس کا تذکرہ بھی آیا، فہد مصطفیٰ نے بتایا کہ ان کی 11 سالہ بیٹی بی ٹی ایس ایس کی اتنی بڑ ی مداح ہے کہ اس نے کورین زبان میں بات چیت شروع کردی ہے۔

میزبان کی جانب سے یہ پوچھنے پرکہ کیا وہ خود بی ٹی ایس کو سنتے ہیں یا ان کی بیٹی کا پسندیدہ گانا کون ساہے؟ اداکارکا کہنا تھا کہ نہ تو وہ اس بینڈ کو جانتے ہیں اورنہ ہی یہ پتہ ہے کہ بیٹی کا پسندیدہ گانا کون ساہے۔

فہد مصطفیٰ کے مطابق ان کی بیٹی کورین زبان میں بات کرتی ہے حالانکہ اسے سندھی بولنا چاہیے۔

ویڈیو کلپ دیکھ کربہت سے صارفین نے فہد کے موقف کو نہ سمجھ میں آنے والا قراردیتے ہوئے کہا کہ انہیں خوش ہونا چاہیے کہ ان کی بیٹی نئی زبان سیکھنے کی کوشش کررہی ہے جبکہ کئی لوگوں نے اداکارکے موقف کا دفاع بھی کیا۔

ان تمام تبصروں کے بعد فہد نےسوشل میڈیا پراپنی اورماہرہ کی ایک دلکش تصویرشیئرکرتے ہوئے کیپشن میں خود کو کسی قسم کی پرواہ نہ کرنے والا قراردیا۔

بظاہرایسا ہی لگتا ہے کہ فہد بھی موجودہ صورتحال کے بارے میں کچھ ایسا ہی محسوس کررہے ہیں۔

Mahira Khan

Fahad Mustafa

BTS

Quaid e Azam Zindabad

