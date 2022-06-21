فہدمصطفیٰ بیٹی کے کورین زبان سیکھنے سے ناخوش کیوں؟

فہد مصطفیٰ اورماہرہ خان ان دنوں اپنی آنے والی فلم ‘قائداعظم زندہ باد’ کی بھرپور تشہیر میں مصروف ہیں، فلم عید الاضحیٰ پرریلیزکی جائے گی۔

حال ہی میں ماہرہ اورفہد انٹرٹینمنٹ سائٹ فوشیا کے یوٹیوب شو گپ شپ میں شریک ہوئے جہاں دونوں نے اس فلم، سیٹ پرگزرے وقت اور دیگربہت سے حوالوں سے دلچسپ بات چیت کی۔

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

اس گپ شپ کے دوران نوجوانوں میں مقبول ترین جنوبی کورین بینڈ بی ٹی ایس کا تذکرہ بھی آیا، فہد مصطفیٰ نے بتایا کہ ان کی 11 سالہ بیٹی بی ٹی ایس ایس کی اتنی بڑ ی مداح ہے کہ اس نے کورین زبان میں بات چیت شروع کردی ہے۔

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

میزبان کی جانب سے یہ پوچھنے پرکہ کیا وہ خود بی ٹی ایس کو سنتے ہیں یا ان کی بیٹی کا پسندیدہ گانا کون ساہے؟ اداکارکا کہنا تھا کہ نہ تو وہ اس بینڈ کو جانتے ہیں اورنہ ہی یہ پتہ ہے کہ بیٹی کا پسندیدہ گانا کون ساہے۔

فہد مصطفیٰ کے مطابق ان کی بیٹی کورین زبان میں بات کرتی ہے حالانکہ اسے سندھی بولنا چاہیے۔

ویڈیو کلپ دیکھ کربہت سے صارفین نے فہد کے موقف کو نہ سمجھ میں آنے والا قراردیتے ہوئے کہا کہ انہیں خوش ہونا چاہیے کہ ان کی بیٹی نئی زبان سیکھنے کی کوشش کررہی ہے جبکہ کئی لوگوں نے اداکارکے موقف کا دفاع بھی کیا۔

“FaHaD mUsTaFa Is A rAcIsT.” Because he’s exhausted of his daughter’s BTS obsession and was vocal about it. pic.twitter.com/yC8PsPRmKA — SophiaQ (@SophiaAQ) June 20, 2022

If I was a loaded producer, I would genuinely wonder what about Korean pop culture is appealing to my teenage daughter to the point that she is learning a new language.



But when you are Fahad Mustafa you can just invest in another show where a woman falsely accuses a man. — Aimun (@bluemagicboxes) June 20, 2022

Why dose fahad mustafa feel the need to disrespect his daughters opinion ? Like ok your daughter likes Bts at least try to respect her #fahadmustafa — +x+FatimaBTS (@ILY_BTS_TXT) June 21, 2022

Fahad Mustafa you need to know learn more about BTS who are spreading positivity around the world. Pakistani Artists like you and Mahira Khan spreading negativity about other languages and artist. And due to you guys Pakistan is "Behind the Scene" @fahadmustafa26 — parkJiminsLove❤ (@iammominajaved) June 21, 2022

No one is forcing Fahad Mustafa to like BTS. No one cares if he doesn't like BTS or doesn't care enough about his daughter to learn about her interests. Same with Mahira Khan. If your daughter doesn't speak Sindhi, you're probably not speaking it at home. That's a you problem. — Rona Ryder ☀️🐿 (@mkposh) June 21, 2022

And the Joke of the day is Fahad Mustafa doesn't know about @bts_bighit like seriously?? 😠 — People say me Wrong foot (@maheen_khan_tk) June 21, 2022

And the Joke of the day is Fahad Mustafa doesn't know about @bts_bighit like seriously?? 😠 — People say me Wrong foot (@maheen_khan_tk) June 21, 2022

Fahad Mustafa can give his opinions everyone has choices but he should have researched a little why his daughter likes bts/kpop so much instead of saying all that which seemed disrespectful to me. — U r w a h.... (@UrwahSays_) June 20, 2022

ان تمام تبصروں کے بعد فہد نےسوشل میڈیا پراپنی اورماہرہ کی ایک دلکش تصویرشیئرکرتے ہوئے کیپشن میں خود کو کسی قسم کی پرواہ نہ کرنے والا قراردیا۔

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

بظاہرایسا ہی لگتا ہے کہ فہد بھی موجودہ صورتحال کے بارے میں کچھ ایسا ہی محسوس کررہے ہیں۔