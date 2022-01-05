Zahir Jaffer’s insanity plea: Verdict reserved on medical board formation

A district and sessions court in Islamabad has reserved its verdict on the formation of a medical board to ascertain the mental state of Zahir Jaffer, accused of murdering 27-year-old Noor Mukadam.

On December 1, Zahir’s counsel filed an application in the court seeking the formation of a medical board to determine his mental health. It stated that Zahir “is suffering from a severe mental ailment which is necessary to be determined through an authorised medical board according to the commands of the legislature and local and international law”.

Zahir is a chronic patient of mental disorder/schizoaffective disorder due to drug psychosis and the same was the position at the time of his arrest on [July 20], it added.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Shaukat Mukadam’s counsel requested the court to dismiss Zahir’s plea highlighting that he has been showing up for proceedings every now and then. “The application was filed exactly when the case trial was ending,” he said.

Public prosecutor Hassan Abbas, too, said that Zahir had been teaching at a school. He recalled that the suspect had asked why Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of the offense, or giving false information to screen offender) was imposed on him at one of the hearings.

“All these things are on record,” Abbas pointed out, adding that he was against the application too.

Sikandar Zulqarnain, Zahir’s counsel, on the other hand, argued that the insanity plea was submitted after witnessing his client’s behavior in court.

Zahir was thrown out of court twice on November 3 and 10 for misbehaving in the courtroom and hurling profanities at the judiciary. He was warned by the judge to mend his behaviour as well.

Subsequently, the court reserved its verdict in the formation of the medical board till January 15.

The trial

On October 20, the sessions court began the case trial of the Noor Mukadam murder case. Earlier, 12 suspects including the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer were indicted for the murder of Noor Mukadam, 27.

Other suspects included Zahir’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, Zahir’s employees Muhammad Iftikhar, Jameel Ahmed, and Muhammad Jan, and six Therapy Works employees including CEO Tahir Zahoor.

Insanity defense

Insanity defense is recognized internationally. According to Cornell University’s Legal Information Institute (LII), “in an insanity defense, the defendant admits the action but asserts a lack of culpability based on mental illness.”

It is based on the idea that the accused is incompetent to stand trial. ” In accordance with due process requirements, a criminal defendant cannot stand trial if he or she is deemed legally incompetent,” the LII says.

The United States has refined legislation on an insanity defense to prevent the misuse of the law.