Zahir Jaffer declared ‘medically fit’ to stand trial

A medical report submitted to an Islamabad sessions court has declared Zahir Jaffer as fit to stand the trial.

The report was submitted before Juge Atta Rabbani during the proceedings on Thursday.

During the hearing on January 15, the court ordered the jail authorities to conduct Jaffer’s medical checkup. An application by Jaffer’s counsel to form a medical board for their client’s mental assessment was rejected earlier this month.

Jaffer is the prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam.

What happened in the court?

On Thursday, Investigation Officer (IO) Abdul Sattar was cross-questioned by Jaffer’s counsel.

According to Sattar, he reached the crime scene with five other policemen after receiving the information on July 20. By July 27, all the accused, including Zahir Jaffar, his parents Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee and cook Jamil were under arrest.

The police acquired call data records (CDR) of seven suspects on July 27.

When asked about the WhatsApp call records of victim Noor Mukadam, Sattar said that it has not been acquired by the police as they had no knowledge of WhatsApp calls made by Noor to her parents.

The police could only recover Noor’s call record data up to 10:46am on the day of the murder. After that, her phone was turned off. The CDR showed that she was in contact with her mother. However, her mother was not made part of the investigation.

Sattar told the court that Noor’s father Shaukat Mukadam talked to Zakir Jaffer on the day of the murder at around 1pm.

However, Shaukat Mukadam never told the police about this call.

The investigation officer said that there were no eye witnesses of the murder. The mapping done by the police found no evidence of Noor jumping from the balcony or attempting to escape.

The police did not collect CCTV footages from adjacent houses. The entire investigation was confined to one floor of Zahir’s house on which the murder took place.

During the proceedings, Jaffer’s lawyers pleaded with the judge to send him to court’s lockup as he is not well. Judge Rabbani remarked that he didn’t want Jaffer to be produced in the court on the humanitarian ground but the prosecution insisted on it.

After defense concluded the cross-questioning, the hearing was adjourned.

Jaffer’s court appearance has become a spectacle of late. He was brought on a chair Wednesday and on a stretcher Thursday.

At a hearing on Thursday, Zahir Jaffer, prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam case, was brought to an Islamabad sessions court on a stretcher.



Previously, Zahir has been thrown out of court twice on November 3 and 10 for misbehaving in the courtroom and hurling profanities at the judiciary. He was warned by the judge to mend his behaviour as well.

The trial

On October 20, the sessions court began the case trial of the Noor Mukadam murder case. Earlier, 12 suspects including the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer were indicted for the murder of Noor Mukadam, 27.

Other suspects included Zahir’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, Zahir’s employees Muhammad Iftikhar, Jameel Ahmed, and Muhammad Jan, and six Therapy Works employees including CEO Tahir Zahoor.