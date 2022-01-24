Zahir Jaffer back on his feet after declared ‘medically fit’

After being brought in court on a wheelchair and stretcher, Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, was back in court on his feet Monday.

At the previous hearing, Judge Atta Rabbani declared him medically fit to stand the trial.

The defence has started cross-examining the investigation officer in the Noor Mukadam murder case.



After being brought in on a stretcher and wheelchair at the previous hearings, today, Zahir Jaffer came to court on foot but sat on the ground during the proceeding pic.twitter.com/pf1o7iADad — Samaa English (@SamaaEnglish) January 24, 2022

During the hearing on January 15, the court ordered the jail authorities to conduct Jaffer’s medical checkup. An application by Jaffer’s counsel to form a medical board for their client’s mental assessment was rejected earlier this month.

At the proceeding on Monday, Zahir walked into an Islamabad sessions court. According to SAMAA TV’s Asad Khokhar, who was present at the hearing, he sat on the ground immediately after entering the courtroom and kept his head down throughout.

Updates from today’s hearing

On January 24, Zahir’s counsel completed the cross-examination of Investigation Officer (IO) Abdul Sattar. The latter revealed that when the police reached the crime scene, Noor’s father Shaukat Mukadam was already there.

He said that the police had recovered Noor’s body from Zahir’s F-7 residence on July 20 and moved it to a morgue. “But the death certificate, obtained from the Polyclinic Hospital, stated that her death occurred on July 21 at 12:10am.”

Sattar added that Zahir was first remanded into police custody on July 21. Due to the non-availability of crime scene evidence, the court had instructed police to present the suspect in court again on July 23.

The police then visited the crime scene again. The investigation officer said that the suspect’s fingerprints weren’t found on the knife seized from the crime scene, neither were there any bloodstains on his pants. “He was arrested for being present in the house when Noor was murdered.”

On the other hand, to confirm Noor’s presence in the house, the police conducted a DVR photogrammetric test.

The police did not collect CCTV footage from adjacent houses. The entire investigation was confined to one floor of Zahir’s house on which the murder took place.

After defense concluded the cross-questioning, the hearing was adjourned till Wednesday, January 26.

The trial

On October 20, the sessions court began the case trial of the Noor Mukadam murder case. Earlier, 12 suspects including the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer were indicted for the murder of Noor Mukadam, 27.

Other suspects included Zahir’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, Zahir’s employees Muhammad Iftikhar, Jameel Ahmed, and Muhammad Jan, and six Therapy Works employees including CEO Tahir Zahoor.