Yasir Hussain announces new release date for Javed Iqbal film

Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar’s highly anticipated film Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer is all set to hit the big screen.

The film revolves around Pakistan’s worst known serial killer Javed Iqbal, who confessed to murdering over 100 children in Lahore in 1999. He was infamous for delivering the details of his crimes to the authorities along with evidence, including clothes and photos of the victims. In October 2000, Javed was found dead in his prison cell.

The trailer for the serial killer movie was released on December 8, 2021. Yasir Hussain is playing Javed Iqbal and Ayesha Omar a fictionalised police officer investigating his crimes.

The film is based on director Abu Aleeha’s own book Kukri. In an interview with SAMAA Digital, Aleeha had shared that shooting for the second part of the film would begin in February.

“All questions raised in the first part will be answered in the second,” Aleeha had said. “It will shake the Pakistani film industry.”

Yasir Hussain’s first look was unveiled in August and that of Ayesha in September. The film was slated for release on December 24, but it was later pushed back to January.

In a recent post, Yasir Hussain has revealed that the film is releasing on January 28, 2022. “Don’t come alone,” he remarked.

According to Aleeha, the reason for the delay in release was the cinema owners’ preference for Hollywood movies (Spider-Man: No Way Home) at the time as they were raking in more profits and helping owners recover losses they suffered during the pandemic.

