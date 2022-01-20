Thursday, January 20, 2022  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Woman sentenced to death for WhatsApp ‘blasphemy’ in Rawalpindi

Her 'status' was deemed offensive

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

An anti-cybercrime court in Rawalpindi has sentenced a Muslim woman to death on charges of sending blasphemous material over WhatsApp.

The judge delivered the reserved verdict Wednesday.

The woman was sentenced to a total of 20 years under Section 295C of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to blasphemy. She has been fined Rs150,000 as well. She was also sentenced to 10 years under Section 295-A (a deliberate act to insult someone’s religion), three years under Section 298-A (derogatory remarks for a religious personage) and seven years under Section 11 of the Cyber Crimes Act (for forgery).

The criminal case was registered by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing in 2020 on May 13, on the complaint of Muhammad Hasnat Farooq, after which she was arrested.

The case was decided by Additional District and Sessions Judge Adnan Mushtaq. The case was pursued by Raja Imran Khalil Advocate on behalf of the plaintiff.

According to a summary issued by the Sessions court, the 26-year-old woman was arrested in May 2020 and charged with posting blasphemous material on her WhatsApp status. It was reported that when a friend asked her to change her WhatsApp status, she sent the content to him instead.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Abandoned Liaquatabad Super Market to be converted into shopping mall
Abandoned Liaquatabad Super Market to be converted into shopping mall
Pakistan revises Covid SOPs for schools, weddings
Pakistan revises Covid SOPs for schools, weddings
Ahmadi women seek leadership's explanation on rapes, ask tough questions
Ahmadi women seek leadership’s explanation on rapes, ask tough questions
Woman acquitted of blasphemy, falsely implicated by sexual harassers
Woman acquitted of blasphemy, falsely implicated by sexual harassers
Lahore boy says no more free Dua, charges on Fiverr
Lahore boy says no more free Dua, charges on Fiverr
Karachi private school sweepers arrested for sexually harassing four-year-old student
Karachi private school sweepers arrested for sexually harassing four-year-old student
Sindh announces new Covid-19 rules for schools, gatherings
Sindh announces new Covid-19 rules for schools, gatherings
NCOC clarifies school news, prepare to pay more for petrol...
NCOC clarifies school news, prepare to pay more for petrol Pakistan
Ali Zafar to face defamation case filed by Meesha Shafi
Ali Zafar to face defamation case filed by Meesha Shafi
Usman Mirza harassment: Pressured to pursue case, says victim
Usman Mirza harassment: Pressured to pursue case, says victim
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.