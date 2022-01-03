Wife held for murder of ANP mayoral candidate in Bannu

The Bannu police on Monday claimed to have solved the murder case of Awami National Party (ANP)’s mayoral candidate from Bannu, Omar Khitab Sherani, who was shot dead a day before the polling day.

The police say the murder was plotted by Sherani’s third wife who has been arrested with two other people.

Sherani was gunned down outside his house on Saturday, December 18. His murder led to an outcry and the ANP demanded justice

The Election Commission of Pakistan postponed the election for Bannu mayorship as 17 districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa went to polls on December 19.

Since the ANP leadership has been targeted in terror attacks over the past several years, investigators initially probed the murder as an incident of terrorism.

However, District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain on Monday revealed that the murder was plotted by Sherani’s third wife. He announced the arrest of the woman and two male accomplices Abdul Hakim and Shafiq.

The two men were presented before journalists with their heads and faces covered under shawls.

The DPO said there was no element of terrorism involved in the murder.

He said the details were being withheld to protect the family’s privacy.