Why were cameras turned off during Justice Asif Saeed’s speech?

He was attending a book launch in Islamabad

On Thursday, former Lahore High Court judge Justice (retd) Shabbar Raza Rizvi launched his book, titled "Reading the Construction" in Islamabad.

Some of the biggest names of the judicial fraternity such as former chief justice Justice Asif Saeed Khoosa, incumbent Supreme Court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, and Justice Umar Ata Bandial, next CJP, attended the event.

Private media was not allowed, only state TV was recording the event.

When Justice Khoosa started speaking, the cameras were rolling and PTV was airing the speech.

After a while, however, the telecast stopped. When it resumed, Justice Khoosa was gone. Justice Gulzar was speaking in his place.

What happened? Why was Justice Khoosa's speech taken off the air?

SAMAA TV reporter Zulqarnain Iqbal, who covers Supreme Court on regular basis, was in attendance. This is his tell-a-tale about what went down when cameras were not rolling.