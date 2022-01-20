Why Bykea passenger has insurance cover but not the rider

Motorcycle ride-hailing company Bykea last month announced an insurance policy for its passengers but turns out the insurance cover has not been extended to the rider. Only the family of a passenger would get insurance money of up to Rs400,000 in case of an accident.

For the riders, the State Life Insurance Company (SLIC) chairman says, they were drafting a separate policy because there are challenges.

Bykea in partnership with the State Life Pakistan had announced to cover hospital expenses, injury-treatment charges, and compensation to the families in case of fatality.

They had announced to charge their passengers an extra Rs5 for the insurance. An amount of Rs400,000 would be given to the family if a passenger dies in an accident, and Rs25,000 would be offered in case of an injury.

Any material losses incurred during the ride would also be compensated by the company.

State Life Pakistan Chairman Shoaib Javed Hussain says that it is their first collaboration with a tech-based transportation provider. “Only the passengers have been insured in the first phase but we are working to extend the insurance services to the riders as well,” he said briefing reporters.

“It’s easier for the passenger to pay Rs5 per ride to get the services but the variables change in terms of the riders. A different policy is being developed to cater to the riders specifically,” he explained.

Hussain said that the purpose of collaborating with Bykea is not to earn more profits but to provide affordable insurance to the middle class and poor people of Pakistan.

He announced that State life would soon introduce health insurance too, which will provide better coverage for the customers at lower premiums than the option available on the market.

The State Life chief said that Pakistan’s insurance rate of 0.6% is way below the global average of 3.5%. “The insurance rate in many developed countries is over 10%. Even India has an insurance rate of 2.5% which identifies room for improvement in the insurance sector in Pakistan,” he added.

He said the State life approved claims of over Rs60 billion in 2020 and is expected to approve claims of around Rs100 billion for 2021.