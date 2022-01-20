Thursday, January 20, 2022  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Who formed the terror group behind Lahore bombing

BNA was created as recently as this month

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

At least three people lost their lives and 26 others were wounded when a remote-controlled device blew up in Lahore’s New Anarkali Market. A couple of hours after the blast, a Twitter handle purportedly from one Mureed Baloch said that Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) has claimed responsibility for the blast.

There are several Baloch nationalist groups that are operating in the country, but BNA has not been heard of previously.

Officials have confirmed that the group was created as recently as this month.

The Transnational Terrorists Intelligence Group (TTIG) of Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) investigates threats from terrorist groups. Its chief Raja Umar Khattab told SAMAA Digital that BNA is a new terrorist group that has been formed by a merger of the banned Baloch Republican Army and United Baloch Army (UBA). 

Khattab says the merger or alliance emerged on January 11, 2022, when the group was formed. This explains why many officials were surprised when the BNA claimed responsibility for the Lahore attack. Most of the information about the group was gathered after the blast.

The TTIG chief said the Lahore blast was the second terrorist attack claimed by this new group in two days. It claimed to have carried out an attack on a security convoy in Balochistan’s Kech on January 19.  

He said it was not clear who was heading this new group, but Mureed Baloch claims to be its spokesperson.

Counter-terrorism experts believe the group could carry out more attacks.

The banned outfits that were merged to form BNA have a similar history.

BRA is a banned terrorist organization headed by Brahumdagh Bugti. It was founded in 2006 and the government of Pakistan banned it in September 2010.

UBA is also a banned Baloch separatist group. Its chief Mehran Marri is the brother of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) chief Hyrbyair Marri. Mehran Marri was initially associated with BLA, but he later formed another faction after developing differences with his brother. The Pakistan government banned this group on March 15, 2013.

Khattab says Baloch separatist groups are trying to extend their operation outside Balochistan to make their presence felt.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore blast
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Baloch Nationalists Army, what is Baloch Nationalists Army, who formed Baloch Nationalists Army, group behind Lahore blast,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Blast in Lahore's Anarkali, three killed
Blast in Lahore’s Anarkali, three killed
Woman sentenced to death for WhatsApp 'blasphemy' in Rawalpindi
Woman sentenced to death for WhatsApp ‘blasphemy’ in Rawalpindi
Sindh announces new Covid-19 rules for schools, gatherings
Sindh announces new Covid-19 rules for schools, gatherings
PIA flight to Malaysia delayed over hijacking scare
PIA flight to Malaysia delayed over hijacking scare
PM looking for new accountability advisor after Akbar’s poor performance
PM looking for new accountability advisor after Akbar’s poor performance
It wasn’t donkey meat, says Karachi police after viral video
It wasn’t donkey meat, says Karachi police after viral video
No more school bags to crush tiny shoulders: federal govt
No more school bags to crush tiny shoulders: federal govt
ISIS 'weapons training camp' uncovered in Pakistan
ISIS ‘weapons training camp’ uncovered in Pakistan
Rawalpindi DC, 15 other officers removed over Murree tragedy
Rawalpindi DC, 15 other officers removed over Murree tragedy
Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC frames contempt charges against ex-GB judge
Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC frames contempt charges against ex-GB judge
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.