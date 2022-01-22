When you can expect paracetamol shortage to end

Paracetamol and ibuprofen have vanished from Karachi as a new wave of coronavirus epidemic, driven by Omicron variant, has gripped the city. Pharmacies have been reported overcharging consumers for these two over-the-counter drugs citing the “shortage in the market.”

Paracetamol, mostly under the brand name Panadol, is an essential item in every household medical boxes. It could remedy a headache, body aches, and fever. And if you don’t have it in your medical box, you can always get it from the shop at the street corner. This is how things worked until a few days ago.

But the drug is not available these days.

After paracetamol vanished from markets in Karachi, the questions on everyone’s mind was this: Where is paracetamol, what has caused the shortage and when it will be available?

Talking to SAMAA Digital, Pakistan Chemist and Druggist Association Chairman Ghulam Hashim Noorani said that the price of paracetamol’s raw material in the international market has increased 500 per cent. That’s why pharmaceutical companies have stopped manufacturing it, he said.

“It was priced at Rs900 per kg, but now it costs Rs3200 per kg,” said Noorani.

He said that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has notified new prices and paracetamol will be available in the market soon.

The raw material cost going up is only one reason. Another reason for the shortage is high demand.

In the fifth wave of coronavirus, many people are suffering from high fever and they are using paracetamol as self-medication.

Panadol Extend, an alternative

Due to the high prices of raw material, pharmaceutical companies have introduced Panadol Extend which is costlier than Panadol.

A 20-tablet strip of Panadol Extend is being sold for Rs115, with per tablet costing Rs5.75. In comparison, a 200-tablet box of Panadol costs Rs340 with per tablet costing Rs1.7.

The 620mg Panadol Extend has only 20% additional contents compared to Panadol, which is 500mg. However, there is a 300% price difference.

Pakistan Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturers Association Vice Chairman Atif Iqbal also said that the price hike is due to expensive raw material.

He expressed hope that the shortage would end once new prices notified by DRAP are implemented.