News

WhatsApp has new tool to protect accounts from unauthorized access

It depends on users to use this new feature or not

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

WhatsApp is introducing a feature to improve user security and protect accounts from unauthorized access. But it is up to you to use it.

This useful feature is two-step verification through an additional code (called PIN) which will be required when users log on to WhatsApp after inserting the six-digit registration code.

When users configure the two-step verification, they can also enter their email address to help restore their WhatsApp account if they forget their PIN.

If users cannot log on to WhatsApp because they don’t remember their PIN they can reset it immediately by requesting a reset link.

However, it is not mandatory for users to use the new feature. It is said to be a second layer of security.

