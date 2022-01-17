What was a woman doing in PIA cockpit, asks PTI MNA

PTI MNA Amjad Ali Khan has raised questions over the management of Pakistan International Airlines which allowed a female passenger along with two children in the cockpit of an aircraft.

A flight that was en route from Karachi to Islamabad on Saturday was delayed and took many hours to take off.

MNA Amjad Khan told SAMAA TV that the flight timing was 5:30pm but it took off at 7:30pm. The second day the flight timing was 1pm but it left around 5pm.

“I saw that all passengers were suffering and one modern woman along with her two children and staff sat at the back of the cockpit for more than one hour.”

He said he asked some of the staff what were the rules for a flight and sitting in the cockpit but they did not answer.

This matter will be raised in the National Assembly and the woman would be summoned, MNA Amjad said.

A PIA spokesperson said, however, that the woman was a flight attendant and according to the rules, she can enter a cockpit with the permission of the Captain. She returned to her seat after five minutes.

On Sunday, another PIA flight was delayed because the pilot refused to take it from Dammam to Islamabad as his shift had ended.