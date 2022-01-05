Western connectivity to boost economic growth in backward areas: PM

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Dera Ismail Khan-Hankla Motorway on Wednesday. "The western route connectivity will improve the standard of living and boost economic development in the backward areas," he said in a speech.

At the inaugural in Islamabad on Wednesday, the premier pointed out that due to the lack of long-term planning, several cities and districts have been forgotten.

"This highway will connect areas that were left behind. It will help people who were forgotten by the previous governments," he promised. "The state is responsible to provide health, education, and justice to the people of Pakistan."

