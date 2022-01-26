Wednesday, January 26, 2022  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Weather update, PM to inaugurate Sehat Card, MQM Karachi rally

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Here are the stories, updates and developments we are following Wednesday, January 26, 2022:

The meteorological department forecast Tuesday another spell of snowfall for Murree with a warning that it could cause road closures.

The snowfall forecast for the next 42 hours has put the local administration in Murree on high alert.

In Punjab, thick and dense fog reduced visibility and caused traffic disruption early Wednesday.

However, motorways M1 from Islamabad to Peshawar, M2 from Lahore to Rawalpindi Bhattian, M3 from Faizpur Lahore to Dakhana, M5 from Sukkur to Multan and M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been reopened for traffic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the national health card for Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Tharparkar.

Naya Pakistan Sehat Card has already been inaugurated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan plans to hold a protest against the Sindh local government law at Shahra-e-Faisal today (Wednesday).

The demonstration will likely start in the noon and continue through at least the early afternoon.

Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate remained above 10% amid the government mulling new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. In the last 24 hours, as many as 5,196 coronavirus cases were reported nationwide and 15 people died.

During the fifth wave, Karachi has become a Covid hotspot with a positivity rate of 40.91%.

The Lahore High Court has declared Prime Minister Imran Khan’s River Ravi Urban Development Project illegal and passed orders to immediately halt its construction.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Justice Shahid Karim announced the verdict which was earlier reserved in an open court.

He said that the requirements of the project prior to its construction were not fulfilled. “The Section 4 of the Ravi Urban Development Authority Act, 2020, is against the constitution.”

The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) has imposed new restrictions on property dealers, realtors and everyone else working in the real estate sector to meet conditions set by the Financial Action Task Force or FATF.

ICYMI: FBR slaps new restrictions on real estate businesses

Transparency International, a corruption watchdog, has published its annual report on corruption perception and Pakistan slipped 16 spots and ranked 140 among 180 countries.

Last year, the country was ranked 124.

“The absence of Rule of Law and State Capture has resulted in substantial low CPI 2021 score, from 31 to 28, of Pakistan compared to CPI 2020,” Transparency International Pakistan Vice-Chairperson Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal said.

Opposition parties have termed the report a “charge-sheet” against the PTI government while the PM’s aide on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has questioned the credibility of the report.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Islamabad today's outlook
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore High Court declares River Ravi project illegal
Lahore High Court declares River Ravi project illegal
Pakistan slides 16 spots on Transparency International’s corruption index
Pakistan slides 16 spots on Transparency International’s corruption index
School trip turns tragedy as boat capsizes in Khanpur Dam
School trip turns tragedy as boat capsizes in Khanpur Dam
Faisalabad couple beat up stepdaughter for eating without permission
Faisalabad couple beat up stepdaughter for eating without permission
Cabinet grants license to Q-Airways, approves new plea bargain law
Cabinet grants license to Q-Airways, approves new plea bargain law
Most men suffer from psychogenic impotence
Most men suffer from psychogenic impotence
Weather update, PM to inaugurate Sehat Card, MQM Karachi rally
Weather update, PM to inaugurate Sehat Card, MQM Karachi rally
Noor Mukaddam case: Islamabad police dispel reports of weak evidence
Noor Mukaddam case: Islamabad police dispel reports of weak evidence
UK removes Covid restrictions for vaccinated passengers
UK removes Covid restrictions for vaccinated passengers
PML-N wants Shahzad Akbar's name put on ECL
PML-N wants Shahzad Akbar’s name put on ECL
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.