Weather update, PM to inaugurate Sehat Card, MQM Karachi rally

Here are the stories, updates and developments we are following Wednesday, January 26, 2022:

The meteorological department forecast Tuesday another spell of snowfall for Murree with a warning that it could cause road closures.

The snowfall forecast for the next 42 hours has put the local administration in Murree on high alert.

In Punjab, thick and dense fog reduced visibility and caused traffic disruption early Wednesday.

However, motorways M1 from Islamabad to Peshawar, M2 from Lahore to Rawalpindi Bhattian, M3 from Faizpur Lahore to Dakhana, M5 from Sukkur to Multan and M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been reopened for traffic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the national health card for Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Tharparkar.

Naya Pakistan Sehat Card has already been inaugurated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan plans to hold a protest against the Sindh local government law at Shahra-e-Faisal today (Wednesday).

The demonstration will likely start in the noon and continue through at least the early afternoon.

Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate remained above 10% amid the government mulling new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. In the last 24 hours, as many as 5,196 coronavirus cases were reported nationwide and 15 people died.

Statistics 26 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,063

Positive Cases: 5196

Positivity %: 10.17%

Deaths :15

Patients on Critical Care: 1293 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 26, 2022

During the fifth wave, Karachi has become a Covid hotspot with a positivity rate of 40.91%.

The Lahore High Court has declared Prime Minister Imran Khan’s River Ravi Urban Development Project illegal and passed orders to immediately halt its construction.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Justice Shahid Karim announced the verdict which was earlier reserved in an open court.

He said that the requirements of the project prior to its construction were not fulfilled. “The Section 4 of the Ravi Urban Development Authority Act, 2020, is against the constitution.”

The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) has imposed new restrictions on property dealers, realtors and everyone else working in the real estate sector to meet conditions set by the Financial Action Task Force or FATF.

Transparency International, a corruption watchdog, has published its annual report on corruption perception and Pakistan slipped 16 spots and ranked 140 among 180 countries.

Last year, the country was ranked 124.

“The absence of Rule of Law and State Capture has resulted in substantial low CPI 2021 score, from 31 to 28, of Pakistan compared to CPI 2020,” Transparency International Pakistan Vice-Chairperson Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal said.

Opposition parties have termed the report a “charge-sheet” against the PTI government while the PM’s aide on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has questioned the credibility of the report.

