Gusty winds turn Karachi weather dusty, AQI drops

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Karachi woke up confused Saturday morning. There was a lot of dust, it was difficult to see beyond a few meters, and there was a strange coolness in the air.

The windstorm that hit the city Friday afternoon persisted throughout the night. Powerful north-western winds at the speed of 23kts continued to batter the city. Consequently, visibility, too, dropped below 500 meters.

The Met Office says this is a sign of colder days coming into the city.

The temperature in the upcoming days is expected to drop between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius. The weather will stay chilly till January 27. Some light rain is predicted in these days as well.

Amid these predictions, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned motorists to be alert. People have been told to stay away from loose structures, trees, and signboards to prevent injuries.

Earlier, on Friday, six people, including two children, died due to wall collapses in Shershah Gulbai and North Nazimabad. According to data released by the Met Office, areas with the highest wind speed were Masroor Base and PAF Faisal.

Air quality drops

On Saturday, Karachi topped the list of the most polluted cities in Pakistan. In the world, the city was fourth listed fourth.





Karachi's air quality ranking. Photo: World Air Quality Index

The air quality worsened after dusty winds engulfed Karachi. Experts have listed a number of precautionary measures for citizens to protect their lungs.

Wear masks

Avoid going out unless necessary

Wear sunglasses

If you have asthma, DON'T GO OUT.

Keep windows and door closed

Snow alert in Murree, GB



Photos: Online

Meanwhile, a snow alert has been issued for Murree, Galiyat, and multiple cities of Gilgit-Baltistan. Tourists have been told to be careful while visiting the hill station and authorities have been warned of road closures.

The warning from the meteorological department and the high level of preparedness come two weeks after a snowstorm killed 22 tourists in Murree as they waited to be rescued.

After the Met Office predicted a new spell of snowfall in Murree, Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Tahir Faruqui convened a meeting and instructed authorities to prepare for the contingency.

The local administration has set up snow camps on the entry and exit points for Murree, SAMAA TV’s Zafar Iqbal reported.

The meteorological department has also warned of landslides in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.