Weather turns colder in Balochistan as new rain system enters

The Met office says heavy rainfall has been forecast in Sindh today

A new system of rain came from Iran has entered Balochistan which turned the weather colder. Meanwhile, rainfall has been forecast today in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

Balochistan's Quetta, Pishin, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, and Mastung are experiencing heavy rainfall.

A strong westerly wave is likely to enter north Balochistan from today, Monday, and is gradually likely to spread across the country, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Met Office said under the influence of this weather system widespread rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavy rainfall are expected to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and other parts of Sindh from January 4 to January 7.

Dadu, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Qambar S Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot and Tharparkar will also experience heavy rain.

In Punjab and Islamabad, on the other hand, rain in the plains will subside the killer smog in the province. Showers have been predicted in Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

People in the upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan have been told to brace for record-breaking snowfall, especially in Galiyat, Nathiagali, Astore, Dir, Chitral, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, and Neelum Valley.

The Met office has instructed district authorities to take all precautionary measures and remain alert during the forecast period.