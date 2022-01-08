Saturday, January 8, 2022  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Please help, we’re dying: tourists in Murree

21 people freeze to death during snowstorm

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Murree shows the aftermath of a disaster right now. Cars buried in snow, fallen trees and bone-chilling cold. Amid the storm, tourists stuck in the region have called out for help.

Videos emerging from the hill station show men trudging in the snow, breathless, going from car to car. They are pleading to the government and authorities for help. "Send someone... the Army. Sixteen people have died. There are bodies in cars. We need help."

In another video, a man is asking people to come out and help tourists. "Bring your shovels. These people need your help. Bring food and warm clothes. Especially food for children."

Some tourists, on the other hand, made their way out of the hill station on foot.

FaceBook WhatsApp
murree snow murree snowstorm
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperature to drop tonight
Karachi temperature to drop tonight
Murree snow: 21 tourists stranded in cars freeze to death
Murree snow: 21 tourists stranded in cars freeze to death
Court wants Islamabad's Navy Sailing Club demolished
Court wants Islamabad’s Navy Sailing Club demolished
FIA summons Binance Pakistan head in Rs18b online fraud
FIA summons Binance Pakistan head in Rs18b online fraud
Did the same man kill Wajiha Swati, Dr Mehdi Qamar?
Did the same man kill Wajiha Swati, Dr Mehdi Qamar?
Omicron's threat, Madina Masjid protest, Meesha Shafi case
Omicron’s threat, Madina Masjid protest, Meesha Shafi case
Govt bans tourists entry in Murree, Galiyat
Govt bans tourists entry in Murree, Galiyat
Islamabad issues red alert over possible flash floods
Islamabad issues red alert over possible flash floods
Heavy rain, snow bring life to standstill in Balochistan
Heavy rain, snow bring life to standstill in Balochistan
It's a fake government notification but you're smarter than that
It’s a fake government notification but you’re smarter than that
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.