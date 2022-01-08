Please help, we’re dying: tourists in Murree

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Murree shows the aftermath of a disaster right now. Cars buried in snow, fallen trees and bone-chilling cold. Amid the storm, tourists stuck in the region have called out for help.

Videos emerging from the hill station show men trudging in the snow, breathless, going from car to car. They are pleading to the government and authorities for help. "Send someone... the Army. Sixteen people have died. There are bodies in cars. We need help."

In another video, a man is asking people to come out and help tourists. "Bring your shovels. These people need your help. Bring food and warm clothes. Especially food for children."

Some tourists, on the other hand, made their way out of the hill station on foot.