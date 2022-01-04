Tuesday, January 4, 2022  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Watch: Snowfall mesmerises in Pakistan’s north

Rains in several KP, Punjab cities drop temperatures

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

Rain with snowfall over the hills continued in Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Tuesday, as the mercury dropped.

According to the Met Office, heavy snowfall was recorded in hilly areas of Malakand Division, Hazara Division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Tourist destinations of Naran, Kaghan, Shogran and Murree also received heavy snowfall, with many roads choked, including Shahrah-e-Karakoram.

However, the intermittent spell of rain and snowfall will persist over the next two to three days.


FaceBook WhatsApp
snowfall
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
snowfall, rain, Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Uzair Baloch has been acquitted in 17 cases so far
Uzair Baloch has been acquitted in 17 cases so far
Shots fired at Reham Khan's car in Islamabad
Shots fired at Reham Khan’s car in Islamabad
Karachi: Every 1 out of 15 suspected Covid cases positive
Karachi: Every 1 out of 15 suspected Covid cases positive
Prime Minister's income tax payments jump to Rs9.8 million
Prime Minister’s income tax payments jump to Rs9.8 million
Father, three young sons crushed by train in Karachi
Father, three young sons crushed by train in Karachi
Six die in workplace mishaps in Karachi
Six die in workplace mishaps in Karachi
Several students injured in clash at Islamabad university
Several students injured in clash at Islamabad university
Weather turns colder in Balochistan as new rain system enters
Weather turns colder in Balochistan as new rain system enters
Wife held for murder of ANP mayoral candidate in Bannu
Wife held for murder of ANP mayoral candidate in Bannu
Meesha Shafi rejects reports of compromise with Ali Zafar
Meesha Shafi rejects reports of compromise with Ali Zafar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.