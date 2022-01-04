Watch: Snowfall mesmerises in Pakistan’s north

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Rain with snowfall over the hills continued in Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Tuesday, as the mercury dropped.

According to the Met Office, heavy snowfall was recorded in hilly areas of Malakand Division, Hazara Division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Tourist destinations of Naran, Kaghan, Shogran and Murree also received heavy snowfall, with many roads choked, including Shahrah-e-Karakoram.

However, the intermittent spell of rain and snowfall will persist over the next two to three days.



