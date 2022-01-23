Sunday, January 23, 2022  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Watch: North Balochistan’s coldest night of the season

Mercury drops below -9 degrees

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago

The people of Balochistan braved the coldest night of the reasons between Saturday and Sunday after the mercury dropped below -9 degrees Celsius.

Quetta, especially, has received record-breaking snowfall this winter. According to the Met office, it will continue Sunday and Monday.

On Saturday, a number of tourists headed to Hanna Lake, which has frozen over. But roads were blocked due to snow. They have now been cleared, authorities have confirmed.

Watch this video for a mesmerizing sight of snow.

 
Balochistan snow
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
cold, winter season, winter in Balochistan, Quetta snow
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gusty winds turn Karachi weather dusty, AQI drops
Gusty winds turn Karachi weather dusty, AQI drops
PIA can't resume flights to Europe, UK any time soon
PIA can’t resume flights to Europe, UK any time soon
UK regulator looks into Ahmadi charity after rape claims surface
UK regulator looks into Ahmadi charity after rape claims surface
Karachi Green Line buses pelted with stones
Karachi Green Line buses pelted with stones
Former MQM Senator Mian Ateeq arrested
Former MQM Senator Mian Ateeq arrested
Talks broke down over TTP's harsh conditions: Sheikh Rasheed
Talks broke down over TTP’s harsh conditions: Sheikh Rasheed
Chinese firm garbage staff attacked in Korangi
Chinese firm garbage staff attacked in Korangi
Snowfall in Murree, Pakistan decides to close schools, PSL7 fate
Snowfall in Murree, Pakistan decides to close schools, PSL7 fate
PTI names Hammad Azhar as Lahore mayoral candidate
PTI names Hammad Azhar as Lahore mayoral candidate
Karachi lockdown, weather updates, Yemen under attack
Karachi lockdown, weather updates, Yemen under attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.