Watch: North Balochistan’s coldest night of the season

The people of Balochistan braved the coldest night of the reasons between Saturday and Sunday after the mercury dropped below -9 degrees Celsius.

Quetta, especially, has received record-breaking snowfall this winter. According to the Met office, it will continue Sunday and Monday.

On Saturday, a number of tourists headed to Hanna Lake, which has frozen over. But roads were blocked due to snow. They have now been cleared, authorities have confirmed.

Watch this video for a mesmerizing sight of snow.