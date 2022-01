Your browser does not support the video tag.

Multiple CCTV footage of a bomb explosion near Pan Mandi in Lahore's New Anarkali Thursday have been obtained by SAMAA TV.

In one of the footage, people can be seen moving around in the market when the device goes off.

Another footage was recorded from a camera outside a shop. The blast's intensity dislodged the camera.

Three people have been killed and over 20 are injured, according to Lahore police spokesperson Rana Arif.