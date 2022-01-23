Sunday, January 23, 2022  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1443
War weapons seized from terrorist hideout in South Waziristan

Pakistan Army conducted an undercover operation

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Pakistan Army has seized a huge cache of weapons and ammunition during an undercover operation in South Waziristan's Serwekai, the ISPR said Sunday. According to the army's media wing, the operation was conducted on a tipoff from sources. Security forces raided a "terrorist hideout" at an old fort and found weapons there. Machine guns, IEDs, explosives, and other war ammunition have been seized, the ISPR said, adding that the terrorists had been working on dynamite landmines as well. Earlier, a terrorist was killed in an operation in South Waziristan’s Kot Kili village. Three others were apprehended after an intense exchange of fire with terrorists. During the cross-fire, Karak’s sepoy Fareedullah, 31, was martyred.
