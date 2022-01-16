Sunday, January 16, 2022  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1443
War weapons, buried a decade ago, recovered in Karachi

Police to consult army for forensic analysis

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The Karachi police have claimed to have recovered a huge cache of military arms, dating back 10 years, from a British-era building in Karachi's Lea Market. According to SSP Central Malik Mur­taza, the weapons were buried under the ground. They comprised anti-aircraft guns, revolvers, sten guns, and other arms. He said the raid was conducted after the police received a tip-off from sources. Murtaza revealed that the building belonged to a charitable trust and was given on rent to a factory where cups and cutlery were manufactured. All the weapons are old and rusted, he pointed out, adding that the police will appro­ach army experts for a fore­n­sic analysis and tracing of their origin. The police have, however, not yet confirmed if the weapons belonged to a container of the Nato military alliance. At a press conference Saturday, the investigation officer added that no arrests have been made so far. He also hinted that the weapons may belong to the Balochistan Liberation Army.
